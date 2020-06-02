Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

