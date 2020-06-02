Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $92.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

