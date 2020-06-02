WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 21,759 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Switch by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

SWCH opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 0.67. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,904.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,576 shares of company stock worth $7,037,930. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

