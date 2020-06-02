Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.42.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

