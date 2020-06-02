Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 42,712 Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Coherus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after buying an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,316,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 1,623,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after buying an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CHRS stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

