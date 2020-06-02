Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 465.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2,254.5% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,873 shares of company stock valued at $63,247,303 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.