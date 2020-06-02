Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

