Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.