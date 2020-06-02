Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

