Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE COR opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,660,918 shares of company stock worth $563,861,702. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

