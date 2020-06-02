Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 329,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

