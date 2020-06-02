Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

