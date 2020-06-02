Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

