Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

