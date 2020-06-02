Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NYSE:PKI opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

