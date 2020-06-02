Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

