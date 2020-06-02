Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 52,769 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,339 shares of company stock worth $62,753,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,970.50 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $320.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

