SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.06.

NYSE SYY opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in SYSCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

