Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $239.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Ulta Beauty Upgraded by Piper Sandler to "Overweight"
