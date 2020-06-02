State Street Corp Buys 46,161 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.57% of PNM Resources worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

