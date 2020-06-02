State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.15% of Healthequity worth $112,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

HQY stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.