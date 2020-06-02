Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,083 shares of company stock worth $13,817,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BR stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

