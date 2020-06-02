Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.