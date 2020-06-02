Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 29,128 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $209,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,011,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $633,279,000 after purchasing an additional 613,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

