Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

