Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

