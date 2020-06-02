Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $288.26. The company has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

