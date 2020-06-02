Todd Asset Management LLC Has $39.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,532 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

