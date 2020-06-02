Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,657 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Apple by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.