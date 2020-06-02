Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 142,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.