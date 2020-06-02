Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Put Options (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,127 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $250,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.