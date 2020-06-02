Baxter International Inc (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

BAX opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Call Option

Dividend History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baxter International Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th
Baxter International Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th
Marshalls plc Raises Dividend to GBX 13.65 Per Share
Marshalls plc Raises Dividend to GBX 13.65 Per Share
$0.48 EPS Expected for Quanta Services Inc This Quarter
$0.48 EPS Expected for Quanta Services Inc This Quarter
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group
11,494 Shares in Switch Inc Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP
11,494 Shares in Switch Inc Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP
Renasant Corp. Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.
Renasant Corp. Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report