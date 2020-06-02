Baxter International Inc (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

BAX opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

