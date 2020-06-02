Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.65 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 723.74. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSLH. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

