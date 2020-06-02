$0.48 EPS Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.39. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

