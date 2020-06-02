Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.30 ($2.91).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.28) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Situl Jobanputra bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £20,750 ($27,295.45).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

