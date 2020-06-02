11,494 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,904.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,576 shares of company stock worth $7,037,930. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

