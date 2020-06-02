Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3,188.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

