Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

