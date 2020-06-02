Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $590,000 Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 754.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,250 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

