Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.