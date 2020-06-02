Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller bought 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

