Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $205.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.