Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Apergy worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Apergy by 71.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.02.

Apergy stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.