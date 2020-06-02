Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.