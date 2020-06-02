PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Apergy worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.02.

APY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

