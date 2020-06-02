Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

