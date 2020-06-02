Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 46,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

