Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $897.75 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,066.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.