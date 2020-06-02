Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

