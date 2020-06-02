Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $210.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.53.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

